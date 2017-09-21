Kerry teenager wins two awards at National Ploughing Championships

A 16-year-old from Castlemaine has scooped two awards in the Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena at the National Ploughing Championships.

Jack Nagle, who is a student with Killorglin Community College, invented the multi-award-winning Tractor Safe Lock following an accident involving his grandfather.

The device automatically engages the handbrake of a tractor when it senses that the operator has left the seat.

The project claimed the Young Innovator category and also secured over two-thirds of the 3,000 public votes cast in the People’s Choice category in association with the Irish Farmers’ Journal.

Jack is one of the youngest winners to date and has been approached by a number of companies at the event who are interested in the project: