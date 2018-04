Kerry Teams Compete Today In Southern Area Inter Regional Tournaments

The Southern Area Inter Regional Tournament will be held at UL arena today and Kerry are represented in a number of age groups.

U-17 Girls; Kerry, Cork 1 and 2 North Munster, Midlands, Dublin

Kerry Squad:

Eve Creedon and Caroline Carroll ( Bobcats), Aine Moriarty and Aoife Coleman ( Cobras), Katie Moriarty ( Ballybunion Falcons) ), Eimear Burke and Roisín Griffin ( Glenbeigh Falcons ), Sinead Leahy and Anna Lyons ( St Joseph’s), Síofra O’Shea and Natalie O’Connor ( Cahersiveen), Laurie Adams ( Kenmare Kestrels), Grainne Walshe and Áine Sheehan ( St Mary’s )

Coach: Del White; Assistant Coach; Mary Jo Curran

2 Groups of three – with top two going to semi-finals:

9.30 am Kerry v North Munster

11.30 am Kerry v Cork 1

3.30 pm semi-finals

4.30 3rd and 4th place game

5.00pm; Final

U-17 Boys: Kerry, Cork, Midlands, North Munster:

Kerry squad:

Stephen Bowler and Rap Buivydas and James Fernane ( St Brendan’s), Dáire Kennelly ( Tralee Imperials), Lorcan Keane ( Gneeveguilla), Daniel A ( Cougars), P Fleming and A Fleming ( St Brendan’s ), P j Curtin and G O’Sullivan ( St Mary’s), Jack Tobin ( St Brendan’s), David Gleeson ( Gneeveguilla), Gearoid Coffey ( St Brendan’s )

Coaches: Liam O’Dowd and Joshua Roche

Four teams – top two qualify for the final:

10.30am Kerry v North Munster

12.30 Kerry v Cork

2.30 Kerry v Midlands

4.30 Final.

U-14 Boys: Kerry, Cork, Galway, Clare, North Munster, Midlands

2 Groups of three with two going into semi-finals;

Group B; Kerry, Midlands and Clare

Kerry squad: Ross O’Leary ( Gneeveguilla), Cormac O’Connor ( Vixens), Ed Sheehy and Andrew Wallace ( St Brendan’s), Padraig Lyons and Harry Kelly ( Cougars), Coren Hughes ( St Brendan’s), Ben Switzer ( St Paul’s), Rian Colleran and Jack O’Neill ( Cougars), Cathal Brosnan ( St Bridget’s), Michael Dennehy ( Rathmore), Luke Crowley ( St Pauls)

Coaches: Jim Hughes, Mike Cahillane and Eimear O’Neill

10.30 Kerry v Clare

12.30 Kerry v Midlands

Semi-finals: 3.30 and 4.30

Placing game: 5.30

Final: 6.30

U-14 Girls: Kerry, Cork, Galway, Midlands, North Munster, Clare,

Kerry Squad: Emma Kerin, Abbey O’Mahony and Shauna Tagney ( St Mary’s), Tania Salvado, Amy Harrington and Sarah Taylor ( Kenmare Kestrels), Tara Donnellan and Ellen Kennealy ( St Paul’s), Meabh Coleman Horgan ( Cougars), Tara O’Leary and Caoimhe Guerin Crowley ( Gneeveguilla), Roisín Smith ( Glenbeigh Falcons), Rachel Murphy ( St Annes)

Coaches: Tommy Dom O’Connor and Montse Salvado,

2 Groups of three with top three going to semi-finals:

Group B; Kerry, Midlands and Galway

10.30am; Kerry v Midlands

12.30 Kerry v Galway

Semi-finals: 3.30 and 4.30

Placing game at 5.30

Final; 6.30