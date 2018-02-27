Kerry Team Wins All Ireland Schools Basketball Final

Presentation Tralee are All-Ireland Schools League U16B Girls champions.

They’ve won 47-14 against St Paul’s Oughterard from Galway in the Final.

The Kerry team are no strangers to the National Basketball Arena, having already featured there earlier this year when they were crowned Subway U16 B Girls All Ireland Schools Cup champions.

There was little to separate the teams in the opening exchanges, as both sides battled hard on defence keeping scores at a premium. It was St Pauls’ Anna Fahey that opened up the scoring with a lay-up, which was responded by a superb shot from Lisa Curran for Tralee and a nice basket from Aisling O’Connell to help them off the mark, and they went on to lead 8-2 at the end of the first.

The second quarter continued in the same vein, with Mary and Aisling O’Connell dominating the boards for Tralee, while MVP Rachel Killgallen came into her own for the Kerry team. It wasn’t all one-way traffic though, with good scoring at the other end for St Paul’s, and Roisin Curran working tirelessly on defence.

The third quarter though was where Tralee really stamped their authority on the game though, with Killgallen, Maryanne Flemming and Aisling O’Connell dominating the scoring. St Pauls’s Roisin Curran could not be faulted for passion as she fought tooth and nail to keep her side within reach, but a fast and pacey offense from Tralee was just too much for them, and they powered into a 30-11 point lead at the third quarter buzzer.

Tralee kept the tempo at a high pace in the fourth quarter as, despite Meabh Walsh’s best defensive efforts for Oughterard, it was Killgallen who continued to be a handful for St Paul’s and the mountain was just too big to climb for them and Presentation Tralee were crowned champions on a final scoreline of 47-14.

Presentation Secondary School, Tralee: Rachel Killgallen (14), Lisa Curran (2), Aoife Hickey, Alannah O Sullivan, Aisling O Connell (13), Mary O Connell, Sarah Barrett (8), Maryanne Fleming (10)

St Paul’s Oughterard (Galway): Meabh Walsh, Ellis Keogh (4), Roisin Duffy (2), Meabh Keogh, Mia Corban, Amy McEvoy, Roisin Curran (2), Donna Walsh, Lauren Melia, Grace Hooper, Louise Walsh, Anna Fahey (6)

MVP: Rachel Kilgallen (Presentation Secondary School Tralee)

U19B Boys

Colaiste Ide & Iosef Abbeyfeale (Limerick) 51-63 St Paul’s Oughterard (Galway)

SUBWAY SCHOOLS CUP FINAL U19C Boys

St Brendan’s Belmullet (Mayo) 35-48 St Colmcilles Knocklyon (Dublin)