Kerry Team Selected For Ladies Munster U16 Football Championship Final

The Kerry team’s been selected for their Ladies Munster U16 Football Championship Final.
The Kingdom are away to Cork in Mallow at 4.45 today and line out as follows:
1. Ciara Butler (Castlegregory)
2. Maud Kelly (Fossa)
3. Rachel O Connor (Corca Dhuibhne)
4. Ava Doherty (Glenflesk)
5. Gemma Kearney (Castleisland Desmonds)
6. Rachel Dwyer (Southern Gaels) Captain.
7. Aoife Dillane (Austin Stacks)
8. Mary O Connell ( Na Gaeil)
9. Aisling O Connell ( Ballymac)
10. Rachel Kilgallen ( John Mitchels)
11. Danielle O Leary (Rathmore)
12. Ella Teehan(Miltown/Listry)
13. Clodagh Evans (Miltown Listry)
14. Siofra O Shea (Southern Gaels )
15. Mary Collins ( Rathmore )
SUBS
16. Claire Feeley (laune Rangers)
17. Rachel Evans (Laune Rangers )
18.Ciara Mc Carthy (Abbeydorney)
19.Chloe O Connor (Firies)
20.Tara Murphy (Killarney Legion)
21.Ciara Fitzgerald (Currow)
22. Aoife Flaherty (Finuge/St Senans)
23.Fodhla Houlihan ( Laune Rangers)
24.Kerrie Ann Hanrahan (Killarney Legion)
25.Cliona Murphy( Southern Gaels)
26.Susan Cahill (Rathmore)
27.Maggie Kingston(Beaufort)
28. Andrea Nolan (Laune Rangers)
29. Elaine O Donoghue (Firies)
30. Roisin Griffin (Cromane)