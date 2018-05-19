Kerry Team Revealed For Round 3 Of Joe McDonagh Cup

James O’Connor is in for Tom Murnane on the Kerry team for Round 3 of the Joe McDonagh Cup.
The Kingdom host Westmeath in Tralee at 3 tomorrow.
1 Martin Stackpoole Lixnaw
2 Sean Weir Crotta O’Neills
3 John Buckley Lixnaw
4 Bryan Murphy Causeway
5 Brandon Barrett Causeway
6 Daniel Collins Kilmoyley
7 James O’Connor Abbeydorney
8 Shane Nolan Crotta O’Neills
9 Brendan O’Leary Abbeydorney
10 Dáithí Griffin St. Brendans Ardfert
11 Mikey Boyle Ballyduff
12 Barry O’Mahony Crotta O’Neills
13 Jack Goulding Ballyduff
14 Padraig Boyle (Captain) Ballyduff
15 Shane Conway Lixnaw
Subs:
16 Stephen Murphy Causeway
17 Tomás O’Connor Crotta O’Neills
18 Maurice O’Connor Kilmoyley
19 Michael Leane Ballyheigue
20 Jordan Conway Crotta O’Neills
21 Daniel O’Carroll Ballyduff
22 Jason Diggins Causeway
23 Evan Murphy Causeway
24 Philp Lucid Ballyheigue
25 Paudie Quille Crotta O’Neills
26 Stephen Leane St. Brendans Ardfert