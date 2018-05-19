Kerry Team Revealed For Round 3 Of Joe McDonagh Cup

James O’Connor is in for Tom Murnane on the Kerry team for Round 3 of the Joe McDonagh Cup.

The Kingdom host Westmeath in Tralee at 3 tomorrow.

1 Martin Stackpoole Lixnaw

2 Sean Weir Crotta O’Neills

3 John Buckley Lixnaw

4 Bryan Murphy Causeway

5 Brandon Barrett Causeway

6 Daniel Collins Kilmoyley

7 James O’Connor Abbeydorney

8 Shane Nolan Crotta O’Neills

9 Brendan O’Leary Abbeydorney

10 Dáithí Griffin St. Brendans Ardfert

11 Mikey Boyle Ballyduff

12 Barry O’Mahony Crotta O’Neills

13 Jack Goulding Ballyduff

14 Padraig Boyle (Captain) Ballyduff

15 Shane Conway Lixnaw



Subs:

16 Stephen Murphy Causeway

17 Tomás O’Connor Crotta O’Neills

18 Maurice O’Connor Kilmoyley

19 Michael Leane Ballyheigue

20 Jordan Conway Crotta O’Neills

21 Daniel O’Carroll Ballyduff

22 Jason Diggins Causeway

23 Evan Murphy Causeway

24 Philp Lucid Ballyheigue

25 Paudie Quille Crotta O’Neills

26 Stephen Leane St. Brendans Ardfert