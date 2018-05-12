Kerry Team Revealed For Round 2 Of Joe McDonagh Cup

Shane Nolan returns to the Kerry team for round 2 of the Joe McDonagh Cup.
The Kingdom hurlers host Laois tomorrow, with Colum Harty the one to make way.
1 Martin Stackpoole Lixnaw
2 Sean Weir Crotta O’Neills
3 John Buckley Lixnaw
4 Bryan Murphy Causeway
5 Brandon Barrett Causeway
6 Daniel Collins Kilmoyley
7 Tom Murnane Kilmoyley
8 Shane Nolan Crotta O’Neills
9 Brendan O’Leary Abbeydorney
10 Dáithí Griffin St. Brendans Ardfert
11 Mikey Boyle Ballyduff
12 Barry O’Mahony Crotta O’Neills
13 Jack Goulding Ballyduff
14 Padraig Boyle (Captain) Ballyduff
15 Shane Conway Lixnaw
Subs:
16 Stephen Murphy Causeway
17 Tomás O’Connor Crotta O’Neills
18 James O’Connor Abbeydorney
19 Maurice O’Connor Kilmoyley
20 Michael Leen Ballyheigue
21 Colum Harty Causeway
22 Daniel O’Carroll Ballyduff
23 Jason Diggins Causeway
24 Evan Murphy Causeway
25 Philp Lucid Ballyheigue
26 Paudie Quille Crotta O’Neills