Kerry Team To Play Carlow In Joe McDonagh Cup To Be Announced On Friday

The Kerry team to play Carlow in their opening game of the Joe McDonagh Cup will be named tomorrow night.

It’s two years since the sides last met in the championship, when Kerry won a Leinster ‘round-robin’ game by 2-19 to 0-17.

But Fintan O’Connor’s team suffered a 7-points defeat when the sides met in the League in February.

Carlow manager, Colm Bonner says his team’s win over Kerry in the League set them on a winning run after losing the opening round to Westmeath.

