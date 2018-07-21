Kerry Team Named For Super 8s Trip To Monaghan

Kerry have a new full back line for the Super 8s outing against Monaghan.

Ronan Shanahan, Mark Griffin and Tom O’Sullivan will all start tomorrow.

Peter Crowley moves to the half back line and Killian Young is suspended while Jason Foley and Brian O’Beaglaoich also make way.





1 (GK) Shane Murphy Dr Crokes CAPTAIN

2 Ronan Shanahan Austin Stacks

3 Mark Griffin St Michaels/Foilmore

4 Tom O’Sullivan Dingle

5 Paul Murphy Rathmore

6 Peter Crowley Laune Rangers

7 Gavin White Dr Crokes

8 David Moran Kerins O’Rahillys

9 Jack Barry Na Gaeil

10 Kevin McCarthy Kilcummin

11 Seán O’Shea Kenmare

12 Stephen O’Brien Kenmare

13 David Clifford Fossa

14 Paul Geaney Dingle

15 James O’Donoghue Killarney Legion

16 (GK) Brian Kelly Killarney Legion

17 Kieran Donaghy Austin Stacks

18 Brian Ó Beaglaíoch An Ghaeltacht

19 Micheál Burns Dr Crokes

20 Barry John Keane Kerins O’Rahillys

21 Anthony Maher Duagh

22 Darran O’Sullivan Glenbeigh/Glencar

23 Donnchadh Walsh Cromane

24 Tadhg Morley Templenoe

25 Fionn Fitzgerald Dr Crokes

26 Gavin Crowley Templenoe

Monaghan have named an unchanged line-up.