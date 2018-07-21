Kerry Team Named For Super 8s Trip To Monaghan

Kerry have a new full back line for the Super 8s outing against Monaghan.
Ronan Shanahan, Mark Griffin and Tom O’Sullivan will all start tomorrow.
Peter Crowley moves to the half back line and Killian Young is suspended while Jason Foley and Brian O’Beaglaoich also make way.
1 (GK) Shane Murphy Dr Crokes CAPTAIN
2 Ronan Shanahan Austin Stacks
3 Mark Griffin St Michaels/Foilmore
4 Tom O’Sullivan Dingle
5 Paul Murphy Rathmore
6 Peter Crowley Laune Rangers
7 Gavin White Dr Crokes
8 David Moran Kerins O’Rahillys
9 Jack Barry Na Gaeil
10 Kevin McCarthy Kilcummin
11 Seán O’Shea Kenmare
12 Stephen O’Brien Kenmare
13 David Clifford Fossa
14 Paul Geaney Dingle
15 James O’Donoghue Killarney Legion
16 (GK) Brian Kelly Killarney Legion
17 Kieran Donaghy Austin Stacks
18 Brian Ó Beaglaíoch An Ghaeltacht
19 Micheál Burns Dr Crokes
20 Barry John Keane Kerins O’Rahillys
21 Anthony Maher Duagh
22 Darran O’Sullivan Glenbeigh/Glencar
23 Donnchadh Walsh Cromane
24 Tadhg Morley Templenoe
25 Fionn Fitzgerald Dr Crokes
26 Gavin Crowley Templenoe
Monaghan have named an unchanged line-up.