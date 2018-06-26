Kerry Team Named For Munster Junior Football Final

Kerry have announced their team for the Munster Junior Football Final.
The Kingdom, who host Cork in the decider tomorrow at 7.30 in Tralee, will line out as follows:
1 Dara Ó Sé Ballydonoghue
2 Trevor Wallace Ardfert
3 Dan Donoghue Spa, Killarney
4 Paul O’Sullivan Valentia
5 Patrick Clifford Templenoe
6 Andrew Barry Na Gaeil
7 Sean Moloney John Mitchels
8 Kieran Murphy Kilcummin Captain
9 Ronan Murphy Beaufort
10 Evan Cronin Spa, Killarney
11 Paudie Clifford Fossa
12 Lee Donoghue Glenflesk
13 Thomas Hickey Castleisland Desmonds
14 Dan Daly St Mary’s Caherciveen
15 Niall Ó Sé Dromid Pearses
Subs:::::::
16 Eoin O’Brien Churchill
17 Darren Brosnan Gneeveguilla
18 Sean T Dillon St Senans
19 Padraig O’Connor Gneeveguilla
20 Conor O’Shea St Mary’s Caherciveen
21 Ronan Buckley Listry
22 Brian Crowley Templenoe
23 Chris Farley Dromid Pearses
24 Cillian Fitzgerald Churchill