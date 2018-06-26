Kerry Team Named For Munster Junior Football Final

By
radiokerrysport
-

Kerry have announced their team for the Munster Junior Football Final.

The Kingdom, who host Cork in the decider tomorrow at 7.30 in Tralee, will line out as follows:

1 Dara Ó Sé Ballydonoghue

2 Trevor Wallace Ardfert


3 Dan Donoghue Spa, Killarney

4 Paul O’Sullivan Valentia

5 Patrick Clifford Templenoe

6 Andrew Barry Na Gaeil

7 Sean Moloney John Mitchels

8 Kieran Murphy Kilcummin Captain

9 Ronan Murphy Beaufort

10 Evan Cronin Spa, Killarney

11 Paudie Clifford Fossa

12 Lee Donoghue Glenflesk

13 Thomas Hickey Castleisland Desmonds

14 Dan Daly St Mary’s Caherciveen

15 Niall Ó Sé Dromid Pearses

Subs:::::::

16 Eoin O’Brien Churchill

17 Darren Brosnan Gneeveguilla

18 Sean T Dillon St Senans

19 Padraig O’Connor Gneeveguilla

20 Conor O’Shea St Mary’s Caherciveen

21 Ronan Buckley Listry

22 Brian Crowley Templenoe

23 Chris Farley Dromid Pearses

24 Cillian Fitzgerald Churchill

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR