Kerry Team Named For Joe McDonagh Cup Opener

Kerry have revealed their team to play Carlow tomorrow in the Joe McDonagh Cup.

The Kingdom hurling side is due to line out as follows:

1 Martin Stackpoole Lixnaw

2 Sean Weir Crotta O’Neills

3 John Buckley Lixnaw

4 Bryan Murphy Causeway

5 Brandon Barrett Causeway

6 Daniel Collins Kilmoyley

7 Tom Murnane Kilmoyley

8 Shane Nolan Crotta O’Neills

9 Brendan O’Leary Abbeydorney

10 Dáithí Griffin St. Brendans Ardfert

11 Mikey Boyle Ballyduff

12 Jordan Conway Crotta O’Neills

13 Jack Goulding Ballyduff

14 Padraig Boyle (Captain) Ballyduff

15 Shane Conway Lixnaw



Subs

16 Stephen Murphy Causeway

17 Tomás O’Connor Crotta O’Neills

18 James O’Connor Abbeydorney

19 Maurice O’Connor Kilmoyley

20 Michael Leen Ballyheigue

21 Colum Harty Causeway

22 Daniel O’Carroll Ballyduff

23 Barry O’Mahony Crotta O’Neills

24 Evan Murphy Causeway

25 Stephen Leen St Brendan’s Ardfert

26 Jason Diggins Causeway