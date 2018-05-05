Kerry Team Named For Joe McDonagh Cup Opener

Kerry have revealed their team to play Carlow tomorrow in the Joe McDonagh Cup.
The Kingdom hurling side is due to line out as follows:
1 Martin Stackpoole Lixnaw
2 Sean Weir Crotta O’Neills
3 John Buckley Lixnaw
4 Bryan Murphy Causeway
5 Brandon Barrett Causeway
6 Daniel Collins Kilmoyley
7 Tom Murnane Kilmoyley
8 Shane Nolan Crotta O’Neills
9 Brendan O’Leary Abbeydorney
10 Dáithí Griffin St. Brendans Ardfert
11 Mikey Boyle Ballyduff
12 Jordan Conway Crotta O’Neills
13 Jack Goulding Ballyduff
14 Padraig Boyle (Captain) Ballyduff
15 Shane Conway Lixnaw
Subs
16 Stephen Murphy Causeway
17 Tomás O’Connor Crotta O’Neills
18 James O’Connor Abbeydorney
19 Maurice O’Connor Kilmoyley
20 Michael Leen Ballyheigue
21 Colum Harty Causeway
22 Daniel O’Carroll Ballyduff
23 Barry O’Mahony Crotta O’Neills
24 Evan Murphy Causeway
25 Stephen Leen St Brendan’s Ardfert
26 Jason Diggins Causeway