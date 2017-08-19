Kerry Team Named For All-Ireland Senior Football Semi-Final

The Kerry team for tomorrow’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final against Mayo shows three changes in personnel.

Killian Young comes into the full back line in place of Fionn Fitzgerald; Anthony Maher starts in midfield in place of Jack Barry and Stephen O’Brien is named in the half forward line in place of the injured Donnchadh Walsh.

Bryan Sheehan and Gavin Crowley come into the match day panel and are included in the substitutes.

The team, captained by Johnny Buckley, is as follows:

1. Brian Kelly Killarney Legion

2. Shane Enright Tarbert

3. Mark Griffin St Michaels-Foilmore

4. Killian Young Renard

5. Peter Crowley Laune Rangers

6. Tadhg Morley Templenoe

7. Paul Murphy Rathmore

8. David Moran Kerins O’Rahillys

9. Anthony Maher Duagh

10. Michael Geaney Dingle

11. Johnny Buckley (C) Dr Crokes

12. Stephen O’Brien Kenmare Shamrocks

13. Paul Geaney Dingle

14. Kieran Donaghy Austin Stacks

15. James O’Donoghue Killarney Legion

Subs:

16. Shane Ryan Rathmore

17. Jack Barry Na Gaeil

18. Fionn Fitzgerald Dr Crokes

19. Barry John Keane Kerins O’Rahillys

20. Jonathan Lyne Killarney Legion

21. Jack Savage Kerins O’Rahillys

22. Darran O’Sullivan Glenbeigh-Glencar

23. Tom O’Sullivan Dingle

24. Sean O’Shea Kenmare Shamrocks

25. Bryan Sheehan St Marys

26. Gavin Crowley Templenoe

2016 Footballer of the Year Lee Keegan starts for Mayo.

He replaces Paddy Durcan at wing-back in the only change from their win over Roscommon.