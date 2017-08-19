Kerry Team Named For All-Ireland Senior Football Semi-Final

The Kerry team for tomorrow’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final against Mayo shows three changes in personnel.
Killian Young comes into the full back line in place of Fionn Fitzgerald; Anthony Maher starts in midfield in place of Jack Barry and Stephen O’Brien is named in the half forward line in place of the injured Donnchadh Walsh.
Bryan Sheehan and Gavin Crowley come into the match day panel and are included in the substitutes.
The team, captained by Johnny Buckley, is as follows:
1. Brian Kelly Killarney Legion
2. Shane Enright Tarbert
3. Mark Griffin St Michaels-Foilmore
4. Killian Young Renard
5. Peter Crowley Laune Rangers
6. Tadhg Morley Templenoe
7. Paul Murphy Rathmore
8. David Moran Kerins O’Rahillys
9. Anthony Maher Duagh
10. Michael Geaney Dingle
11. Johnny Buckley (C) Dr Crokes
12. Stephen O’Brien Kenmare Shamrocks
13. Paul Geaney Dingle
14. Kieran Donaghy Austin Stacks
15. James O’Donoghue Killarney Legion
Subs:
16. Shane Ryan Rathmore
17. Jack Barry Na Gaeil
18. Fionn Fitzgerald Dr Crokes
19. Barry John Keane Kerins O’Rahillys
20. Jonathan Lyne Killarney Legion
21. Jack Savage Kerins O’Rahillys
22. Darran O’Sullivan Glenbeigh-Glencar
23. Tom O’Sullivan Dingle
24. Sean O’Shea Kenmare Shamrocks
25. Bryan Sheehan St Marys
26. Gavin Crowley Templenoe
2016 Footballer of the Year Lee Keegan starts for Mayo.
He replaces Paddy Durcan at wing-back in the only change from their win over Roscommon.