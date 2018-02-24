Kerry Team announced for Kerry V Galway

Ther Kerry team to play Galway in the Allianz Football League tomorrow shows 4 changes from the side that lost to Monaghan last weekend.

Brain Kelly, Jack Barry, Barry O’ Sullivan and David Clifford replace Shane Murphy, Brendan O ‘Sullivan, Andrew Barry and Jack Savage.

Here is Kerry manager Eaomon Fitzmorris looking ahead to tomorrow’s game. eamon-galway

===

The Kerry Senior Football Team V Galway AFL Round 4 Sunday 25th February 2018

1Brian Kelly – Killarney Legion

2 Shane Enright – Tarbert

3 Jason Foley – Ballydonoghue

4 Ronan Shanahan – Austin Stacks

5 Paul Murphy – Rathmore

6 Peter Crowley – Laune Rangers

7 Brian Ó Beaglaoich – An Ghaeltacht

8 Jack Barry – Na Gaeil

9 Barry O’Sullivan – Dingle

10 Micheál Burns (Captain) – Dr. Crokes

11 Séan O’Shea – Kenmare

12 Stephen O’Brien – Kenmare

13 David Clifford – Fossa

14 Paul Geaney – Dingle

15 Barry John Keane – Kerins O’Rahillys

Fir Ionaid:

16 Shane Murphy – Dr. Crokes

17 Brendan O’Sullivan – Valentia

18 Éanna Ó Conchúir – An Ghaeltacht

19 Tom O’Sullivan – Dingle

20 Dáithí Casey – Dr. Crokes

21 Michael Geaney – Dingle

22 Killian Spillane – Templenoe

23 Matthew Flaherty – Dingle

24 Brian Ó Seanacháin – Ballydonoghue

25 Fionn Fitzgerald – Dr. Crokes

26 Mark Griffin – St Michaels/Foilmore

27 Jack Savage – Kerins O’Rahillys

28 Cormac Coffey – Kerins O’Rahillys

Bainistíocht

Bainisteoir: Éamonn Fitzmaurice (Finuge)

Roghnóirí: Mikey Sheehy (Austin Stacks), Pádraig Corcoran (Dingle), Liam Hassett (Laune Rangers), Maurice Fitzgerald (St Marys).