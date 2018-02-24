Kerry Team announced for Kerry V Galway

Ther Kerry team to play Galway in the Allianz Football League tomorrow shows 4 changes from the side that lost to Monaghan last weekend.
Brain Kelly, Jack Barry, Barry O’ Sullivan and David Clifford replace Shane Murphy, Brendan O ‘Sullivan, Andrew Barry and Jack Savage.
Here is Kerry manager Eaomon Fitzmorris looking ahead to tomorrow’s game. eamon-galway
===
The Kerry Senior Football Team V Galway AFL Round 4 Sunday 25th February 2018
1Brian Kelly – Killarney Legion
2 Shane Enright – Tarbert
3 Jason Foley – Ballydonoghue
4 Ronan Shanahan – Austin Stacks
5 Paul Murphy – Rathmore
6 Peter Crowley – Laune Rangers
7 Brian Ó Beaglaoich – An Ghaeltacht
8 Jack Barry – Na Gaeil
9 Barry O’Sullivan – Dingle
10 Micheál Burns (Captain) – Dr. Crokes
11 Séan O’Shea – Kenmare
12 Stephen O’Brien – Kenmare
13 David Clifford – Fossa
14 Paul Geaney – Dingle
15 Barry John Keane – Kerins O’Rahillys
Fir Ionaid:
16 Shane Murphy – Dr. Crokes
17 Brendan O’Sullivan – Valentia
18 Éanna Ó Conchúir – An Ghaeltacht
19 Tom O’Sullivan – Dingle
20 Dáithí Casey – Dr. Crokes
21 Michael Geaney – Dingle
22 Killian Spillane – Templenoe
23 Matthew Flaherty – Dingle
24 Brian Ó Seanacháin – Ballydonoghue
25 Fionn Fitzgerald – Dr. Crokes
26 Mark Griffin – St Michaels/Foilmore
27 Jack Savage – Kerins O’Rahillys
28 Cormac Coffey – Kerins O’Rahillys
Bainistíocht
Bainisteoir: Éamonn Fitzmaurice (Finuge)
Roghnóirí: Mikey Sheehy (Austin Stacks), Pádraig Corcoran (Dingle), Liam Hassett (Laune Rangers), Maurice Fitzgerald (St Marys).