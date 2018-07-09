Kerry teachers to get training dealing with suicide prevention

Secondary school teachers in Kerry are to get new training dealing with suicide prevention and awareness.

The SafeTalk training programme will begin in September.

Meanwhile, teachers are also to get training to help secondary school pupils cope with traumatic events such suicide, violent deaths and car crashes.

Every year psycologists are sent to schools to help them deal with critical incidents such as violent deaths, suicides, drownings and car crashes.

Now the National Educational Psychological Service is to provide training for two teachers from each of the country’s 730 secondary schools in how to respond to these tramatic events.

Meanwhile, the SafeTalk training programme – which deals with suicide prevention and awareness – is being expanded to another six education centres across the country.

It will be available for schools in Galway, Mayo, Kildare, Waterford, Monaghan and Kerry from September.

Education Minister Richard Bruton says he wants to put as many safeguards in place as possible to help the most vulnerable students.