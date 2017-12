A Kerry teacher has won a bursary from the INTO to help fund education research.

Michael Finnegan a teacher in Fossa National School will examine school self-evaluation and its impact on curriculum development.

He’ll also look at how it allows principals’ best support and empower staff, as part of researching his masters at Mary Immaculate College, Limerick.

Every year members of the INTO are invited to apply for one of five bursaries awards valued at €1,500.