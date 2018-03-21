Kerry TDs take part in Dail Abortion Referendum Bill debate

A Kerry TD says legislators have failed women who travel for abortions and those who access abortion pills.

The Dáil sat until close to midnight last night to conclude the second stage debate of the Abortion Referendum Bill.

The government needs to have the bill signed into law by Easter to allow for a May referendum on the Eighth Amendment.

Kerry Sinn Fein TD Martin Ferris told the Dail of his son and daughter-in-law’s experience with their first child who they were told would not survive; the baby passed away 58 minutes after birth.

Deputy Ferris said his family were very fortunate as things could have went very wrong; he also referenced the story of a couple who travelled to the UK for an abortion:

Independent Deputy Danny Healy-Rae told the Dail he believes if abortion is introduced in this country it will mean that most children with disabilities will be aborted.

He accused the Citizen’s Assembly and the Oireachtas Committee of having only one aim; to recommend a referendum to repeal the Eighth Amendment and ignoring anyone and anything that would get in the way of this.

Deputy Healy-Rae also said he was hurt by recent comments by the Health Minister Simon Harris on the issue: