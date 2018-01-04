Kerry TDs submit over 2,620 Parliamentary Questions in 2017

Kerry TDs submitted a total of 2,620 Parliamentary Questions last year.

TDs John Brassil, Michael Healy-Rae, Danny Healy-Rae, Brendan Griffin and Martin Ferris questioned the Taoiseach and members of government on a range of topics, including Glás payments, schools’ administration and hospital appointments delays.

Dáil Éireann allocates time on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays during which deputies may ask questions of members of the government relating to public affairs connected with their departments.

Alternatively, deputies may question members on matters of administration for which they are officially responsible.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae submitted the greatest number of questions, with 1,760; 13 of which were oral, while Danny Healy-Rae had the fewest, with 34 in total.

Fianna Fáil’s John Brassil asked 342 written and 1 oral question, while Sinn Féin deputy Martin Ferris questioned the government a total of 87 times.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport, Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin, submitted 388 written and 8 oral questions in 2017.