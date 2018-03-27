Kerry TDs’ stationery orders for 2016 and 2017 from FOI given to The Times Ireland

Kerry’s five TDs ordered more than 5,000 euro worth of stationery from the Oireachtas printing system over a two year period.

Of the five, the highest cost came from Deputy Michael Healy-Rae who ordered nearly 2,700 euro worth of calendars and sympathy cards as well as Christmas and greeting cards.

The service is paid for through the tax system.

The figures were released to the Times Ireland newspaper under a Freedom of Information request.

Seán MacCárthaigh, senior reporter with The Times Ireland reported that countrywide TDs and senators asked for more than 250,000 euro worth of stationery last year.

Link to original article https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/td-gets-10-500-sympathy-cards-at-loss-to-taxpayers-hdqq5bfwv?shareToken=f2e916294486605f97cfddef9b08fe3a

Nationally, Dublin Fianna Fail TD, Jack Chambers made the highest use of the Oireachtas printing system last year when he ordered 296,000 newsletters at a cost to the taxpayer of 7,000 euro.

Of the Kerry TDs in 2016 and 2017, Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae ordered nearly 2,700 euro worth of stationery (€2,698.86). This includes the printing of 11,500 sympathy cards.

In the same period, Sinn Fein TD Martin Ferris ordered 48,000 newsletters to the value of nearly 1,200 euro, (€1,178.30).

Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae placed orders worth almost 900 euro (€891.91) – this included 17,700 calendars.

Fianna Fail deputy John Brassil 458 euro (€458.37) for 18,700 newsletters and Junior Fine Gael Minister Brendan Griffin placed an order worth 104 euro 72 cent for the publication of 1,800 Christmas cards.

Full details of Kerry TDs costs: