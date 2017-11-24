Kerry TDs share thoughts on prospect of election before Christmas

Kerry TDs have been sharing how they feel about the prospect of having an election on this side of Christmas.

They have been sharing their thoughts with Aisling O’Brien…

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae says his phone is like a Christmas tree lighting up since last night with people telling him they don’t want an election.

The TD feels the government has questions to answer but this is a stupid reason to have an election which will cost the taxpayer 40 million euro in the middle of delicate Brexit negotiations.

Fianna Fail’s John Brassil says he would prefer not to have an election before Christmas but if one presents he fight it to the best of his ability.

Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae compared the current situation between Fine Gael and Fianna Fail to two children fighting over a toy.

Deputy Healy-Rae feels this doesn’t seem like a good enough reason to have an election but if that is what Fine Gael and Fianna Fail want he will face up to it.

Deputy Healy-Rae added that the electorate doesn’t want an election in the run up to Christmas and he agrees with political analysts that an election will not lead to a radical change in the make up of Dail Eireann.

Kerry Sinn Féin Deputy Martin Ferris said his party tabled the motion of no-confidence in Frances Fitzgerald, as they believed her position to be untenable.

He says one solution, is that the Tánaiste steps down

Deputy Ferris said Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil will inevitably decide when an election takes place.

Radio Kerry News is awaiting comment from Fine Gael Junior Minister Brendan Griffin.