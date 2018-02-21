Kerry TDs meeting An Post about future of Glencar Post Office

Kerry TDs are meeting with An Post management today about the future of Glencar Post Office.

An Post is currently considering the future provision of post office services in the Mid Kerry village.

An Post says a public consultation is currently underway, ending this Friday, and this will ultimately inform their decision whether to keep Glencar Post Office open or not.

This comes just weeks after the death of Post Mistress Sheila O’Sullivan, who served the locality for 16 years and whose family now wants to keep the post office open.

This afternoon, Kerry’s five TDs are meeting with An Post management in Dublin to discuss the matter.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Michael Cahill also raised concerns about Glencar Post Office at Monday’s county council meeting, with several councillors echoing the sentiments.