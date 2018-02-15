Kerry TDs declare property and other interests under ethics legislation

Kerry’s five TDs have declared interests in property, companies and shares as part of the submission to the Register of Dáil Members’ Interests.

The list is published every year under ethics legislation.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae has declared ownership of over 100 acres of farmland in Kilgarvan, a shop, post office and garage as well as 11 properties for rent with two further properties in planning or renovation.

Deputy Healy-Rae has also declared contracts for the supply of fuel with Kerry County Council as well as position as a director of Roughty Plant Hire ltd.

Danny Healy-Rae lists ownership of Healy-Rae’s bar as well as 55 acres of land in Kilgarvan. He also is a director of Healy-Rae Plant Hire Ltd. The TD also lists contracts with Kerry County Council, Bus Éireann and Irish Water and ownership of Kerry Group shares.

Fianna Fáil’s John Brassil lists his ownership of Brassil’s Pharmacy, Ballyheigue as well as ownership of a disused garage on Main Street in the village and a pharmacy contract with the HSE.

Minster for State Brendan Griffin has declared no property, contracts or share ownership interest on the register.

Sinn Féin’s Martin Ferris declared four acres of farmland at Barrow West,Tralee which is in joint ownership with a sibling and from which no income accrues. He lists no shares, contracts or other property.

This year’s Register of Interests for Seanad members is yet to be published.