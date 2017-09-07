Kerry TD welcomes EU guiding principles for Brexit talks on Ireland and Northern Ireland

Joint Committee on European Union Affairs Chairman, Michael Healy-Rae, has welcomed the publication of EU ‘guiding principles’ for Brexit talks on Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The Kerry TD said that it is clear that the unique circumstances on the island of Ireland, in particular the Good Friday Agreement and the Common Travel Area, are fully recognised.

Deputy Healy-Rae said that we must continue dialogue and talk about potential ways in which those problems may be addressed to the benefit of all citizens affected.

He added that as Michel Barnier highlighted to a delegation of the Joint Committee on European Union Affairs in February, flexible and imaginative solutions are required.