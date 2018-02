A Kerry TD says Castleisland should be a standalone Municipal District.

Sinn Fein’s Martin Ferris has made the submission to the Local Electoral Area Boundary Committee, which is reviewing boundaries around the country.

Deputy Ferris says Castleisland town has been neglected for many years and should be at the heart of a new five-seat MD.

Deputy Ferris says the existing four MDs in Tralee, Listowel, Killarney and South and West could be represented by 7 councillors each.