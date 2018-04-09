Kerry TD urges Kerry County Council to apply for Clár funding

A Kerry TD has urged Kerry County Council to apply for Clár funding.

The Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin, has highlighted that a new round of Clár funding is available from the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Minister Griffin says Clár provides funding for small scale capital projects in rural areas that have experienced significant levels of depopulation.

Clár funding can also be used to provide traffic calming measures outside schools, support first responders, and improve rural communities.

Minister Griffin says Kerry County Council can now apply for a maximum of 15 projects, and can do so either directly, or by facilitating local groups to apply.