Kerry TD says waiting times at UHK ED are intolerable

A Kerry TD has written to the HSE about what he says are the intolerable and worrying waiting times at the University Hospital Kerry Emergency Department.

Sinn Fein’s Martin Ferris has also contacted management at the hospital about the issue after being contacted by a number of patients and their families.

Deputy Ferris is to raise the lack of resources in the Kerry health services with Health Minister Simon Harris as he believes it is blatantly obvious there are not enough staff especially doctors working out of hours.