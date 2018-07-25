Kerry TD says University Hospital Kerry lacking key staff

A Kerry TD says University Hospital Kerry is lacking key staff in areas such as stroke and diabetes to deliver basic services.

Fianna Fail TD John Brassil has written to the Chief Operations Officer of the Cork-Kerry Hospital Group to outline his concerns about the hospital’s ability to carry out its functions.

University Hospital Kerry currently has one consultant geriatrician, the last consultant pathologist is leaving and there is no consultant cardiologist.





Deputy Brassil believes the hospital is at crisis point and the safety and wellbeing of patients and staff is being put at risk: