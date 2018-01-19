Kerry TD says Transport Minister is on an ‘ego-trip’

A Kerry TD says the Transport Minister is on an ‘ego-trip’.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae was speaking on the Road Traffic Bill which passed the second stage in the Dáil yesterday.

He’s vehemently against the proposed legislation, which provides for an automatic disqualification on a first offence for those convicted of driving over the limit of 50mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood.

The Independent TD says it’s not law yet and could be defeated, and that he and others will be putting down amendments, and that Bills can change dramatically with amendments.

Deputy Healy-Rae says there was no need to change the law, and that Transport Minister Shane Ross is simply on an ego trip, and that he’s done nothing else as minister.