Kerry TD says he sees difficulties with Transport Minister rural community car proposal

You could soon make money by offering lifts home from the pub.

The Transport Minister is considering ‘community cars’ in rural areas, where sober volunteers would be paid to bring customers back safely.

It’s part of a bid to cut down on drink driving which could also include free fizzy drinks for drivers and extra hackney licences where there aren’t enough taxis.

Minister Shane Ross says they’re even looking at publicans driving customers home themselves:

But Independent Kerry TD Michael Healy Rae says he sees a number of practical difficulties with the idea;