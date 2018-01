A Kerry TD has described some roads in the county as being like something you’d find in a war-zone.

Independent Kilgarvan deputy Michael Healy Rae says some Kerry roads are comparable to routes in ‘war-torn’ countries.

A new report has shown that two thirds of routes were found to be damaged in 2016 but council spending on repairs decreased that year.

Deputy Healy Rae says the report shows that major investment is needed: