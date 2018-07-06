Kerry TD says Road Traffic Amendment Bill is death knell for rural Ireland

Michael Healy-Rae says the Road Traffic Amendment Bill 2017 is a death knell for rural Ireland.

The Bill passed its final stage in the Dáil earlier, despite opposition from some rural TDs, including Kerry’s Michael and Danny Healy-Rae.

It will see stricter penalties for drink driving, with first time offenders facing a temporary driving ban, and restrictions on learner drivers.





Independent Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says he’s extremely concerned at amendment 29, which he says will result in the criminalising of young people and their parents, if they drive alone on a learner permit.