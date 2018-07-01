Kerry TD says proposed ethics legisation for politicians’ families goes too far

A Kerry TD says proposed legislation that would require politicians to declare the interests of their spouses and children is going too far.

That’s according to Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae.

He’s expressed concern along with a number of TDs about the new Public Sector Standards Bill.





If the bill, in its current form, becomes legislation, it would require politicians to declare the interests of their spouses and children.

Such interests would include earnings, shareholdings or if they were lobbyists or advisors.

Michael Healy-Rae says this is excessive.