Kerry TD says other politicians have often claimed credit for his work

A Kerry TD says it has often happened to him that other politicians have claimed credit for work he has done.

The comments come after Kerry County Councillor Mike Kennelly hit out at an unnamed TD who contacted a constituent he was working on housing for to inform them of an allocation despite not being involved in the case.

Independent Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says he deals with a lot of inquiries from all over Kerry across a range of issues including housing.

Deputy Healy-Rae explained the system to Jerry O’Sullivan on Kerry Today.