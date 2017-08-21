Kerry TD says people are being blackguarded and harassed in relation to mortgage arrears

A Kerry TD has said that people are being blackguarded and harassed in relation to mortgage arrears.

Speaking in the Dail recently during the Mortgage Arrears Resolution Bill, Danny Healy-Rae said that some peoples’ phones are ringing early in the morning and late at night which is wrong.

The Independent TD said that very recently, a woman who had paid €150,000 towards the mortgage on her house was still forced to leave it.

Deputy Healy-Rae said that there should be a system in place for people who get into trouble in order that they can remain in their homes and he suggested that the local authorities could buy the house and rent it back to the occupier.