A Kerry TD says a one-size-fits-all approach to job activation will not work.

Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil was commenting as his party launched a bill to prevent Jobpath, the labour activation initiative, from denying participants taking up a place on the CE scheme, the Rural Social Scheme or the Tús Scheme.

He says the proposed bill will allow people to opt out from Jobpath to take part in these schemes.

The Kerry TD claims that, as well as providing employment and training options for people, these schemes also provide invaluable supports to community, voluntary and sporting organisations.

Deputy Brassil says a one-size-fits-all approach to job activation measures from the Government will leave many people behind and out of the loop.