Kerry TD says the NTPF isn’t working efficiently in relation to cataract operations

A Kerry TD says the National Treatment Purchase Fund isn’t working efficiently in relation to cataract operations.

Deputy John Brassil says the operations are available in many hospitals around the country, yet people are travelling to Northern Ireland for the procedure.

He claims regional hospitals can deal with the waiting lists, however, the NTPF isn’t functioning as efficiently as the EU Cross-Border Healthcare Directive.

The Fianna Fáil TD asks why the system cannot be reorganised to get the procedures done in our own jurisdiction, as the state is already paying for the cost of cataract operations.