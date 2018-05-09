Kerry TD says learner drivers driving unaccompanied ‘is simply not safe’

Learner drivers – driving unaccompanied in a vehicle – is not safe.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil Kerry Deputy John Brassil who said while it may not garner him any votes, he would not allow his children to drive a car unaccompanied as learner drivers.

Speaking about the Road Traffic Bill the deputy said his party would be seeking a ‘halfway house’ of sorts regarding penalties incurred from drink driving offences, citing Minister Shane Ross’s loss of licence measure as too extreme.

The Ballyheigue TD said however the issue of unaccompanied learner drivers is one area of traffic safety which needs to be tackled urgently with eight fatalities last year alone: