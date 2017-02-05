Kerry TD says there is a lack of respite care beds in the county and particularly in North Kerry

A Kerry TD says there is a lack of respite care beds in Kerry and particularly in North Kerry.

Sinn Fein TD Martin Ferris raised the issue in the Dail this week with the Minister of state Finian McGrath.

In Particular Deputy Ferris asked about the situation of a 4 bedroom house in Listowel, bought by the HSE, for respite care, which Mr Ferris said was lying idle.

In Response the Minister said that the Government is committed to providing services and supports for people with disabilities which will empower them to live independent lives.

Mr McGrath said however that the HSE acknowledges the current level of provision does not adequately meet the identified needs in the area and that he totally accepts that reality, but that we have to do something about it.

He added that he was making it a priority issue in the coming weeks.