Kerry TD says HSE refusing child mental health referrals without assessment is worrying

A Kerry TD says the HSE’s decision to refuse child mental health referrals without an initial assessment is deeply worrying.

John Brassil was commenting after receiving a response to a parliamentary question he submitted, in which he challenged the current practice of certain referrals for appointments being refused, without an in-person consultation taking place.

The Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Primary Care says the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services referral guidelines are clear that GPs are usually the first point of contact for families who seek help, and their referrals should be adhered to.

He’s questioning whether the refusal of certain referrals for appointments is as a result of staff shortages, and if so he believes this needs to be challenged immediately.