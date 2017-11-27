Kerry TD says GPs should not be forced to send patients to emergency departments to speed up diagnostic procedures

A Kerry TD says GPs should not be forced to send patients to emergency departments in order to speed up critical diagnostic procedures.

Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Primary Care John Brassil says emergency departments are being used to skip long queues to see consultants.

He claims there are backlogs in acute hospitals and therefore diagnostic hubs should be included in community hospitals.

Deputy Brassil says it’s all predicated on having enough consultants working in the system to see patients, once referred by their GP.