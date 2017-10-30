Kerry TD says Government’s suggestion to use CPO is a horrible idea

A Kerry TD says the Government’s plan to take people’s homes under the Fair Deal scheme is akin to shooting them.

Under the scheme, Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy suggested people in nursing homes could give up their homes to put people in them.

Speaking in the Dáíl, Deputy Danny Healy-Rae asked the Government not to proceed with the current iteration of the scheme, adding local authorities should be tasked with building the extra homes.

He added the Government’s suggestion Compulsory Purchase Orders may be used to deal with the homeless situation was a horrible thing to suggest.