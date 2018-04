A Kerry TD has said family farms are being blackguarded and neglected.

Speaking in the Dáil, Martin Ferris said the family farm is an integral part of rural Ireland and Irish society.

He said circumstances cannot arise where only large, industrialised farmers can survive and the small family farmers going to the wall for lack of foresight and planning.

The Sinn Féin TD is calling on the Government to compensate and support the farming community for their losses during the fodder crisis.