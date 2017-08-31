Kerry TD says Fair Deal funds could enable senior citizens to stay in their homes for longer

A Kerry TD has called on the Government to make funding available in this year’s Budget to enable senior citizens to stay in their homes for longer.

Independent Deputy Danny Healy Rae said there needs to be more focus on home help and home aid as a viable alternative to entering a nursing home.

The Irish Independent today reports that some ministers are pressing for a reduction in the average nursing home cost for residents under changes to the Fair Deal scheme being considered by the Government.

At present, a resident contributes 80pc of their income to nursing home costs.

However Deputy Healy Rae says some of this should be diverted to home-care enabling senior citizens to stay in their home for as long as is possible: