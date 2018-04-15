Kerry TD says everything must be done to help save West Limerick company at risk from US sanctions

Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, John Brassil, says everything must be done politically to help save a major employer in West Limerick, which is under threat because of US sanctions against its parent company.

450 people work at Aughinish Alumina on the Shannon Estuary.

Many employees live in this county.

The company refines imported bauxite into alumina which is a major ingredient in the manufacturing of aluminium.

It’s owned by a firm controlled by Russian billionaire, Oleg Deripaska, who’s been named on a sanctions list by the US.

The Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation says the sanctions won’t become effective for a number of weeks and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is liaising with Aughinish Alumina and providing advice as appropriate.

Deputy Brassil says Fianna Fáil jobs spokesperson, Billy Kelleher, is requesting a meeting with Business Minister, Heather Humphreys.