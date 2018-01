Delays in GLAS Payments for farmers are inexcusable.

That’s according to Kerry Sinn Féin TD Martin Ferris, who spoke in the Dáil recently on the issue.

Deputy Ferris called on Agriculture Minister Michael Creed to address, what he described as, ‘serious issues in processing GLAS applications and technical glitchs’.

He said there are nearly 500 Kerry farmers relying on this payment and it’s unacceptable that families bear the brunt of IT deficiencies.