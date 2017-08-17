Kerry TD says delayed hospital discharges and lost bed days are ‘unjustifiable’

A Kerry TD is calling on the HSE and the Government to deal with the challenge of delayed hospital discharges.

Fianna Fáil Deputy John Brassil was responding to the analysis of HSE data which show there were 567 delayed discharges at University Hospital Kerry in the first seven months of this year.

HSE figures also indicate 798 bed days were lost at University Hospital Kerry and 4,653 at Cork University Hospital.

Deputy Brassil said from a resource and patient care point of view, lost bed days are unjustifiable and the level of support provided to, mainly older patients, is not good enough.

The Ballyheigue TD said if a fraction of lost days were put back into use through better supports for older people upon discharge, the number of people lying on trolleys could be reduced.