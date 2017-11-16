A Kerry TD says the county is behind the curve when it comes to greenway funding.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy John Brassil says in the Programme for Government there is a commitment for significant funding towards developing a national greenway network.

The Fianna Fáíl TD claims there has been little progress made towards developing two greenways in Kerry, including the Tralee-Fenit Greenway and the South Kerry Greenway.

In response, Leo Varadkar says there has been significant investment made in recent years in relation to greenways all over the country, and that he’ll refer the matter to the Minister for Transport.

Deputy Brassil says, while he was happy the Taoiseach recognised the issue, Kerry is behind many other counties when it comes to greenway funding.