Kerry TD says asylum seekers housed in Killarney are Garda-vetted

A Kerry TD says the asylum seekers being housed in Linden House, Killarney are Garda-vetted.

The former guesthouse, which was formerly used as an asylum seeker centre, is to house 55 asylum seekers, with 15 having arrived Friday.

Meanwhile Fianna Fáil Cllrs Niall Kelleher and John Joe Culloty have meet with the owner and management of Linden House.

Independent Deputy Danny Healy-Rae raised concerns with the Department for Justice about the Garda-vetting of the asylum seekers housed in Killarney.

He says the Department has now guaranteed that all of the people are Garda-vetted, as part of the asylum process.

They held the meeting to discuss concerns expressed to them in recent days.

They say the HSE and Community Welfare Office are scheduled to visit the centre today to meet all the residents.

The management of Linden House are also working with the Killarney Asylum Seekers Initiative (KASI) and will be making contact with them to ensure the new residents are supported and integrated into the community.