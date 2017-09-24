Kerry TD says affordable housing scheme must be core part of government policy

A Kerry TD says an affordable housing scheme must be a core part of government policy.

Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil claims the government must take real action on its commitment to launch a new affordable housing initiative.

Speaking after the Taoiseach announced plans to utilise Nama to help with providing housing, Deputy Brassil says this announcement lacked any specific details on how it was going to be used to deliver more affordable and social housing.

He adds it’s time to see NAMA and local authorities building homes that are affordable.

The Fianna Fáíl TD believes we need two things.