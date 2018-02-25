Kerry TD requests Minister visits site of proposed aquaculture development

A Kerry TD has requested the Agriculture Minister visit south Kerry before giving the green light to aquaculture applications.

Sinn Fein Deputy Martin Ferris has written to Minister Michael Creed requesting he visit Glenbeigh and Dooks to see the proposed sites first-hand.

Deputy Ferris, who supports aquaculture and believes it has an important role to play in the local economy, says is aware of and shares some of the concerns of locals.

Deputy Ferris says it is important that Minister Creed see the site before granting any more licences.