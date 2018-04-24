Kerry TD remains concerned about post office network despite deal

A Kerry TD says a deal being offered to post offices doesn’t allay his fears for the future of the network.

1,140 post offices are currently operating across Ireland, around 40 of which operate in Kerry.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae says 390 letters are being sent out today and tomorrow offering the selected post offices a compensation package to close.

Deputy Healy-Rae, whose family runs a post office, has welcomed the agreement reached between An Post and the Irish Postmasters’ Union to help secure the future of the network.

However, he is worried that at least 700 offices could close in the longer term: