Kerry TD queries funding available for demountable homes

A Kerry TD has queried how much funding is available for demountable homes.

Danny Healy-Rae spoke in the Dáil on the provision of affordable homes, saying rents of up to €2,000 per month are putting people under huge financial pressures in Kerry.

He sought to determine the amount of funding available for demountable homes, having heard from the housing section in Kerry County Council that it’s difficult to secure funding.





The Independent TD says many people have sites on which to build demountable homes, and provisions should be made to allow them to do so.